Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $47.22 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,448 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $47,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $3.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.89. The company had a trading volume of 52,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

