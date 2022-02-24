Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,980 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $13,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.26. The company had a trading volume of 29,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,708. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $135.77 and a 52-week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

About Celanese (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.