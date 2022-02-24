Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,213 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,624 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $31,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,659 shares of company stock valued at $40,787,784. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.08.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.56 on Thursday, reaching $193.10. 139,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,738,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.20 billion, a PE ratio of 107.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $190.13 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

