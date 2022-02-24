Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 27,452 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,351 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 27,452 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 321,701 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Intel by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 119,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 110,834 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,485,703. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $182.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

