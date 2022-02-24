Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 81,160 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $780,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,507,000 after purchasing an additional 116,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,554,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,969,000 after buying an additional 237,393 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,964,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.46. 23,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,584. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

