Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the period. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth $131,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 973.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 94,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 86,006 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 786.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ONEQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.85. 8,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,731. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.81.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

