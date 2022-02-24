Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.63.

NYSE:FIS opened at $92.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.52. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $92.10 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 229.42%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,602 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,027 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,910 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

