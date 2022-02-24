Financial Comparison: Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) vs. Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD – Get Rating) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Bancorp and Associated Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Bancorp 26.00% 8.51% 0.99% Associated Banc 31.05% 9.22% 1.02%

Howard Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Banc has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of Howard Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Associated Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Howard Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Associated Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Howard Bancorp and Associated Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Associated Banc 1 4 0 0 1.80

Howard Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.86%. Associated Banc has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.21%. Given Howard Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Howard Bancorp is more favorable than Associated Banc.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Howard Bancorp and Associated Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Bancorp $98.72 million 4.44 -$16.99 million $1.31 17.79 Associated Banc $1.13 billion 3.21 $350.99 million $2.19 11.09

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Bancorp. Associated Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Associated Banc beats Howard Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howard Bancorp (Get Rating)

Howard Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company was founded by Mary Ann Scully in April 2005 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

About Associated Banc (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services. The Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment serves customers including businesses, developers, non-profits, municipalities, and financial institutions. The Community, Consumer & Business segment serves individuals, as well as small and mid-sized businesses. The Risk Management and Shared Services segment includes corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations, and technology shared functions. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

