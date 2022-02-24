Financial Survey: ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) versus Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) and Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get ACM Research alerts:

This table compares ACM Research and Velo3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACM Research 14.62% 11.88% 6.64% Velo3D N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ACM Research and Velo3D, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACM Research 0 0 5 0 3.00 Velo3D 0 1 2 0 2.67

ACM Research currently has a consensus price target of $130.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.36%. Velo3D has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.76%. Given Velo3D’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Velo3D is more favorable than ACM Research.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of ACM Research shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Velo3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of ACM Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACM Research and Velo3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACM Research $156.62 million 8.42 $18.78 million $1.40 53.26 Velo3D N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A

ACM Research has higher revenue and earnings than Velo3D.

Summary

ACM Research beats Velo3D on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACM Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield. The company tools can be used in fabricating foundry, logic and memory chips including dynamic random-access memory, or DRAM, and 3D NAND-flash memory chips. The company was founded by David H. Wang and Hui Wang in January 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Velo3D Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.