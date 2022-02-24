Finminity Price Down 16.1% This Week (FMT)

Finminity (CURRENCY:FMT) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Finminity has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Finminity has a total market capitalization of $130,214.18 and approximately $379.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Finminity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0697 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00042100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.33 or 0.06709945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,592.78 or 1.00122445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00043304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00048615 BTC.

Finminity’s total supply is 9,285,447 coins and its circulating supply is 1,868,930 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Finminity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Finminity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Finminity using one of the exchanges listed above.

