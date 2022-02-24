FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.0% during the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 143,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 14.3% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 60,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 21.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 907,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,269,000 after buying an additional 159,790 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,346,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,899,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WY stock opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $43.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

