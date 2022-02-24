FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,460 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,307,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 314.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 717.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 154,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after purchasing an additional 135,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.50. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

