FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Takes $91,000 Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.30. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $23.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.