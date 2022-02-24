First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FCCO. Raymond James lowered First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $155.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.64. First Community has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 25.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Community by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Community by 2.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in First Community by 5.6% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 360,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in First Community by 40.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 90,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Community by 13.1% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 25,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

