First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

First Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $21.19 on Thursday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $23.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.37.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

