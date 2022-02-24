First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Position Boosted by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,370,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,387 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $22,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 13.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $1,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 229,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,771. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

