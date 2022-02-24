First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.43% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FMBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

FMBI stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

