First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.27

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 458799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.20 price target on shares of First Mining Gold in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$191.12 million and a PE ratio of -5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.31.

In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer acquired 250,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,480,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,944,093.90.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

