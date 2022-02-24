First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Stock Position Raised by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000.

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $25.81 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17.

