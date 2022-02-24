Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FIVN. Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.56.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $104.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.97 and a beta of 0.46. Five9 has a one year low of $103.59 and a one year high of $211.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total value of $456,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $620,405.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Five9 by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9 (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.