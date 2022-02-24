Flamingo (FLM) Hits One Day Volume of $21.59 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $62.07 million and approximately $21.59 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flamingo has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.30 or 0.06781363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,483.25 or 0.99670926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00048250 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

