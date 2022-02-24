FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Trading 5.7% Higher

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.63. 2,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 590,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is currently 98.68%.
About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)
FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
