Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.24% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.
Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $90.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.67. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89.
About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Floor & Decor (FND)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.