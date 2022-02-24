Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $90.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.67. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

