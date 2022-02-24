Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.29 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.

FND stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on FND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,314,000 after acquiring an additional 333,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 132.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,564 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 38,697 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

