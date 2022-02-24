Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on FTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flotek Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
NYSE FTK opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $107.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.48. Flotek Industries has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.57.
Flotek Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.
