Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.24% of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,319,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 3,978,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,761,000 after purchasing an additional 79,235 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DALI opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.43. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $27.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

