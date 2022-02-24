Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $217,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROBT. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,086,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 176.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 48,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the third quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $45.03 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75.

