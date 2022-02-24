Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF (BATS:FFTI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF (BATS:FFTI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Separately, B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $580,000.
BATS FFTI opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84.
