Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 114,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the third quarter worth $675,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FM opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.54. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $36.63.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

