Floyd E. Stoner Buys 2,464 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) Director Floyd E. Stoner purchased 2,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,762.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ORRF stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $23.88. 22,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,033. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $267.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Research analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

