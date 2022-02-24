Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Holdings Raised by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,014 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,473 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 33,778 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FL opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FL. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

