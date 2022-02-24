Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Holdings Raised by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,014 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,473 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 33,778 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
NYSE FL opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $66.71.
About Foot Locker (Get Rating)
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foot Locker (FL)
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.