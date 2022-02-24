Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.33.
Shares of FL stock opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $66.71.
About Foot Locker (Get Rating)
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
