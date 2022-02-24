Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FRXBU) Shares Down 0.3%

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FRXBU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.82.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II (FRXBU)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.