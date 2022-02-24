Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.77). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Forte Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.33. 2,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,499. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

