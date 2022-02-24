Fortis (TSE:FTS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.85

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$57.85 and traded as high as C$57.98. Fortis shares last traded at C$57.77, with a volume of 3,550,678 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fortis to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.96.

Get Fortis alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$59.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.54%.

Fortis Company Profile (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.