Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.85

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$57.85 and traded as high as C$57.98. Fortis shares last traded at C$57.77, with a volume of 3,550,678 shares traded.

FTS has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.54%.

Fortis Company Profile (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

