Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) SVP Stacey A. Walker Sells 1,297 Shares

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FTV traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $64.37. 3,776,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,999. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.10. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,957,000 after purchasing an additional 757,298 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,891 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,742,000 after purchasing an additional 714,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,693,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,328,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,768,000 after purchasing an additional 135,778 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

