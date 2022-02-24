FortKnoxster Price Tops $0.0398 on Major Exchanges (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, FortKnoxster has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and $855,232.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00034561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00109743 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

