Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Forward Air worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

FWRD opened at $98.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.77. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.