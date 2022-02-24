Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FOXF traded up $7.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.66. The stock had a trading volume of 256,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,302. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.37 and a 200 day moving average of $154.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $110.64 and a 1 year high of $190.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fox Factory by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 165.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fox Factory by 15.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Fox Factory by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

