Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Franchise Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.00 EPS.

FRG stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.62. The company had a trading volume of 774,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

