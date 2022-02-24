Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.94

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 10549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $572.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 113.60 and a quick ratio of 113.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:FBRT)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (Capstead) operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Capstead earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.