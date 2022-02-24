Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,124 Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SANM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina stock opened at $38.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.58.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

