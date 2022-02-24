Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $484,000 in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 177.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 143.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

GTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

