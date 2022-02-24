Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $544,000 in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 99,870 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Nokia by 3.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,579,000 after buying an additional 2,186,556 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nokia by 16.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,177,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,543,000 after buying an additional 739,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nokia by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,865,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after buying an additional 99,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after purchasing an additional 243,343 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 15.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,753,000 after purchasing an additional 513,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Nokia stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

