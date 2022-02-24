Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,495,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 69,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after acquiring an additional 151,966 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 28,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 268,350 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

ILPT opened at $21.98 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 54.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

