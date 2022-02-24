Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $558,000 Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of Cars.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Cars.com by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARS. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $977.79 million, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

