Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.30

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.30 and traded as high as C$13.62. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$13.48, with a volume of 478,566 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRU shares. Cormark raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on Freehold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.30. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.35%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

