Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €48.70 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) received a €48.70 ($55.34) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FME. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €66.83 ($75.94).

ETR FME opened at €57.80 ($65.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.20. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a 1-year high of €71.14 ($80.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €57.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €60.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

