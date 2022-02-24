Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been given a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($68.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €46.30 ($52.61).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €33.51 ($38.07) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($90.91). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.10.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

